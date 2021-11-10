CCTV images released after robbery in Prince of Wales Road
- Credit: Norfolk Police
CCTV images of a woman wanted in connection with a robbery in Prince of Wales Road have been released by Norfolk police.
An unknown woman approached the victim in his 20s and stole his wallet, cash, and mobile phone.
The incident happened on October 16, at about 11pm on the busy Norwich street.
The stolen bank card was then used to make a number of payments at multiple different shops.
Police would like to speak to the woman in the pictures in connection with the robbery.
Anyone who recognises this woman or has any information about the incident should contact PC Craig Weir in Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/77470/21.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.
