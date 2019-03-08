Search

Wanted thief caught red handed with expensive shopping list

PUBLISHED: 12:35 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:35 19 September 2019

A woman wanted for a string of thefts has been caught by police who found her with a shopping list of stolen items. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

A woman wanted for a string of thefts has been caught by police who found her with a shopping list of stolen items.

The woman, who is her thirties and wanted for a "stream of high value thefts" was stopped by police while driving down Dereham Road on Thursday (September 19).

Upon stopping the woman, officers found her with a number of valuable goods and a shopping list of items including perfume and their prices.

Following the incident Norwich police tweeted: "Wanted Female, 30's, stopped driving Dereham Road. Outstanding for a stream of high value thefts. It would appear she even writes her own shopping list, but fails to pay for anything. Some valuable items recovered at least."

