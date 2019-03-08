Wanted thief caught red handed with expensive shopping list

The woman, who is her thirties and wanted for a "stream of high value thefts" was stopped by police while driving down Dereham Road on Thursday (September 19).

Upon stopping the woman, officers found her with a number of valuable goods and a shopping list of items including perfume and their prices.

Following the incident Norwich police tweeted: "Wanted Female, 30's, stopped driving Dereham Road. Outstanding for a stream of high value thefts. It would appear she even writes her own shopping list, but fails to pay for anything. Some valuable items recovered at least."