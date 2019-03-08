Wanted thief caught red handed with expensive shopping list
PUBLISHED: 12:35 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:35 19 September 2019
Archant
A woman wanted for a string of thefts has been caught by police who found her with a shopping list of stolen items.
A woman wanted for a string of thefts has been caught by police who found her with a shopping list of stolen items. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary
You may also want to watch:
The woman, who is her thirties and wanted for a "stream of high value thefts" was stopped by police while driving down Dereham Road on Thursday (September 19).
Upon stopping the woman, officers found her with a number of valuable goods and a shopping list of items including perfume and their prices.
Following the incident Norwich police tweeted: "Wanted Female, 30's, stopped driving Dereham Road. Outstanding for a stream of high value thefts. It would appear she even writes her own shopping list, but fails to pay for anything. Some valuable items recovered at least."
Comments have been disabled on this article.