Woman arrested after trying to bite paramedic

A woman was arrested after trying to bite an East of England Ambulance Service paramedic in Norwich.

A woman was arrested after trying to bite a paramedic.

The incident took place on Aylsham Road, Norwich, in the evening of Wednesday, June 3, after Norwich North Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) officers were flagged down by a member of the public near an ambulance.

Just after 11.35pm on June 3, Norwich North SNT tweeted: “One female in her twenties was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assaulting ambulance staff by trying to bite them in the ambulance.”

