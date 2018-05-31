Search

Advanced search

Woman arrested after trying to bite paramedic

PUBLISHED: 09:37 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:37 04 June 2020

A woman was arrested after trying to bite an East of England Ambulance Service paramedic in Norwich. Picture: James Bass

A woman was arrested after trying to bite an East of England Ambulance Service paramedic in Norwich. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2011

A woman was arrested after trying to bite a paramedic.

The incident took place on Aylsham Road, Norwich, in the evening of Wednesday, June 3, after Norwich North Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) officers were flagged down by a member of the public near an ambulance.

Just after 11.35pm on June 3, Norwich North SNT tweeted: “One female in her twenties was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assaulting ambulance staff by trying to bite them in the ambulance.”

More to follow.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Lockdown: Everything you need to know about the new rules

People out cycling and exercising in Eaton Park during lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

See inside: this quirky ‘little’ bungalow on the edge of Norwich city centre is for sale for £450,000

This four-bedroom bungalow off Cotman Road in Norwich is for sale for offers in excess of �450,000. Picture: William H Brown

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Lockdown: Everything you need to know about the new rules

People out cycling and exercising in Eaton Park during lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

See inside: this quirky ‘little’ bungalow on the edge of Norwich city centre is for sale for £450,000

This four-bedroom bungalow off Cotman Road in Norwich is for sale for offers in excess of �450,000. Picture: William H Brown

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Woman arrested after trying to bite paramedic

A woman was arrested after trying to bite an East of England Ambulance Service paramedic in Norwich. Picture: James Bass

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

This is where the first McDonald’s have opened in Norwich

The McDonald's near Norwich Airport has now reopened for drive-through. Picture: Archant

Will Norwich City find out their fixture list at latest Premier League meeting?

The latest Premier League meeting will take place on Thursday as teams gear up for the restart of England's top flight. Picture: Matthew Vincent/PA Images
Drive 24