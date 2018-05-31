Woman arrested after trying to bite paramedic
PUBLISHED: 09:37 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:37 04 June 2020
Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2011
A woman was arrested after trying to bite a paramedic.
The incident took place on Aylsham Road, Norwich, in the evening of Wednesday, June 3, after Norwich North Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) officers were flagged down by a member of the public near an ambulance.
Just after 11.35pm on June 3, Norwich North SNT tweeted: “One female in her twenties was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assaulting ambulance staff by trying to bite them in the ambulance.”
More to follow.
