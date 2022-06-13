Woman sexually assaulted in city centre

Police are investigating a serious sexual assault in Norwich. - Credit: David Cross

Police are investigating a serious sexual assault in Norwich.

A woman was assaulted in Wensum Street at some point during the early hours of Sunday, June 12.

Forensics teams were seen investigating the scene in Wensum Street - Credit: David Cross

A police cordon was in place at the scene on Monday morning (June 13) at the Flowers Court alleyway.

The cordon has since been lifted and officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward with information.

Anyone who has any information or who may have seen anything relating to an incident in the area is asked to contact Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/44188/22.



