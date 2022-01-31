News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Woman in late teens sexually assaulted in early morning attack

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:28 PM January 31, 2022
Woman sexually assaulted in Norwich in Drayton Wood Road

A woman was sexually assaulted in Hellesdon. - Credit: Google

A woman in her late teens has been sexually assaulted in an early morning attack in Hellesdon. 

The woman was walking along Drayton Wood Road, near to the alleyway that leads to Woodland Close, at 7.30am on Sunday, January 30, when she was assaulted by a man.

The suspect is described as an Asian man aged in his 50s, 6ft tall and of a large build, with short dark hair and facial stubble.

He was wearing blue jeans and a long green waterproof jacket and was carrying a bottle of wine. 

Police would like to hear anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information about it.

They should contact PC Matthew Hubbard at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting investigation number 36/7580/22.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

