Woman, 27, pushed to ground in city robbery during early hours of morning

The robbery happened in Maidstone Road in the early hours of Sunday morning - Credit: Google

A woman was pushed to the ground and threatened by two men who stole her handbag in Norwich.

The incident happened in Maidstone Road in the early hours of Sunday morning (September 18).

At 3.50am the victim, a 27-year-old woman, was approached by two men from behind who pushed her to the ground.

She was threatened by one of them who demanded she hand over all of her property.

The suspects stole the victim’s purse which contained a driving licence and a small amount of cash. The handbag has since been recovered.

The victim suffered cuts and grazes to her knee.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may witnessed the incident or lives in the area and may have private CCTV which could help police with their enquiries.

Anyone with information should contact PC Lucinda Humberston at Earlham Police Station quoting crime reference 36/72672/22 on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.