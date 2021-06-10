Woman assaulted and robbed in her home

Published: 2:20 PM June 10, 2021

Police have arrested a man, two days after a woman was assaulted in her own home in Norwich.

A woman was assaulted and robbed in her own Norwich home by someone she knew.

Police confirmed they were called to reports of a disturbance at a home in Rolleston Close, in the West Earlham area of the city, at around 11.45pm on Tuesday, June 8.

Officer found the woman had been assaulted and robbed, but that the man who did it was no longer there.

After an investigation, a man aged in his 20s and from the Norwich area was arrested on Thursday morning, and remains in police custody.

"It is believed those involved are known to each other," a spokesperson for the police said.

An eyewitness said they head "a big long scream" before "loads of police cars" arrived at the scene.