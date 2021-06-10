News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Woman assaulted and robbed in her home

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 2:20 PM June 10, 2021   
Emergency services were called to the Kings Head on Norwich Street in Dereham after 5.30pm on Tuesda

Police have arrested a man, two days after a woman was assaulted in her own home in Norwich. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press

A woman was assaulted and robbed in her own Norwich home by someone she knew.

Police confirmed they were called to reports of a disturbance at a home in Rolleston Close, in the West Earlham area of the city, at around 11.45pm on Tuesday, June 8.

Officer found the woman had been assaulted and robbed, but that the man who did it was no longer there.

After an investigation, a man aged in his 20s and from the Norwich area was arrested on Thursday morning, and remains in police custody.

"It is believed those involved are known to each other," a spokesperson for the police said.

An eyewitness said they head "a big long scream" before "loads of police cars" arrived at the scene.

Most Read

  1. 1 IKEA: What went wrong?
  2. 2 Gridlocked drivers blast ‘intolerable’ A47 roadworks congestion
  3. 3 Gunn set for Norwich City return after £5m deal agreed
  1. 4 New images show £6.1m Norwich shopping street shake-up plans
  2. 5 Man admits growing cannabis after plants found above pizza shop
  3. 6 'We have reached peak speed bump' - fears over road changes
  4. 7 IKEA to close in Norwich affecting nearly 40 staff
  5. 8 Cafe and tapas restaurant to move into former Loose's shop
  6. 9 Woman arrested after city centre row
  7. 10 Delays continue on main roads in and out of Norwich city centre
Norfolk Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cromer road residents brand bus lane plans "ridiculous"

Bus lane plans branded 'ridiculous' by residents

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Brasted's takes over Caistor Hall Hotel in Norfolk

Restaurant firm Brasted's takes over Caistor Hall Hotel

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Rick's Place assistant manager Paul Sexton at Tuesday's filming. Date: Jan 1990

Nostalgia | Gallery

Remember nights out at Rick's Place in Anglia Square?

Ben Craske

Author Picture Icon
Cyclist among the new cycle road markings on Thorpe Road in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Norfolk Live

Two weeks of roadworks begin today on key road in and out of Norwich

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon