Suspect in Norwich park stabbing released on bail
- Credit: Archant
A suspect in a Norwich park stabbing has been released on bail following questioning.
Police were called to a park in Ber Street at 6.18pm on August 10 following reports of a stabbing.
A woman in her 30s was found with puncture wounds to her neck and arm.
She was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment and has since been released.
The weapon used is not believed to be a knife.
A woman in her 40s was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident.
She was taken to Wymondham police station for questioning and has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.
Police have confirmed that the victim and the suspect are known to one another.
The stabbing is believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the wider public.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PC David Block in Norfolk CID on 101 quoting reference number 36/61617/22.
Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Those who live in the area and have concerns are encouraged to contact officers in the Norwich East Beat Team on 101.