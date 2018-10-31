Video

Mother ‘traumatised’ after confronting burglar in her family home

A still from CCTV footage recorded inside a property off Oak Street.

A mother has recalled the moment she confronted a burglar as he looted valuables to steal from her home.

A person attempted to break into houses on Duke Street.

The woman, who wished to stay anonymous, was woken up by the sound of her cat meowing in the early hours of Saturday, October 27.

She said the man entered her home, off Oak Street, through a French door which her husband believed he had locked.

“I assumed it was my son,” she said. “I quickly grabbed my phone and texted my son to ask what he was doing in the kitchen at that time, but he didn’t reply so I went downstairs.”

She said as she headed to the kitchen she bumped straight into the burglar - who tried to flee through the open doors.

But instinct kicked in, and she quickly followed him.

“He ran and shut the door on my face and I smacked it open and tried to grab hold of him, and it hit him,” she said.

The burglar fled, and police said they are now investigating the incident, which happened sometime between 3am and 3.20am.

The woman said: “At the time I was mainly angry, I just wanted to grab hold of him, but afterwards and since then I have felt quite traumatised by the whole thing.”

She said CCTV revealed the man had tried to get into their cars before entering their house, where he spent roughly 10 minutes moving valuables to the door before being disturbed.

While the homeowner’s intervention meant he made off with less, said she burglar did get away with games and DVDs.

The footage captures a man wearing a backpack, wearing a dark coat with his hood up and a hat and gloves on.

It came around the same time as an attempted burglary in nearby Duke Street, where CCTV captured a similar-looking man trying to enter two properties.

Nicholas Pover, 33, said the footage was captured by his neighbour, but that the culprit had not gained access to the homes.

Police said the second incident happened between 3am and 3.15am.

They said they were not being linked at this stage.

If you have any information contact 101.