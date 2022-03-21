Woman attacked during city mugging

The woman, aged in her 50s, was assaulted and mugged in Copenhagen Way Norwich on March 13 - Credit: Google Street View

A woman has been left with facial injuries following a mugging in Norwich.

The incident happened on Sunday, March 13 in Copenhagen Way in the north of the city.

A spokeswoman from Norfolk police confirmed that the victim, a woman aged in her 50s, was walking from the direction of Aylsham Road when a man grabbed her handbag. Her purse was snatched by the attacker.

During the ordeal she was knocked to the ground and assaulted, causing minor injuries to her face.

The man ran off in the direction of Pointers Field Park to the east.

Pointers Field from George Pope Road, Norwich - Credit: Google Street View

Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to and around the robbery.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident should contact Norfolk police on 101 quoting reference number 36/18910/22.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.