Woman injured after being approached by five boys in attempted robbery

The corner of Drayton Wood Road and Drayton High Road where the incident happened. - Credit: Google Maps

A woman has suffered minor injuries after being approached by five boys in an attempted robbery in a city suburb.

It happened on Tuesday, June 14, on the corner of Drayton Wood Road and Drayton High Road in Hellesdon at about 5.45pm.

The woman, in her 40s, was approached by five boys who were wearing hooded jumpers and riding bikes.

One of the boys attempted to steal her rucksack before the victim fell to the floor.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact PC Harry Taylor at Aylsham Police Station on 101 quoting incident 393 of June 14, 2022, or alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.