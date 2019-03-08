Woman hit on the head and pushed to ground during robbery at bus stop

A woman was hit on the back of the head during a robbery at a bus stop in Norwich.

It happened at about 9.15pm on Thursday, October 3, while the victim, a woman in her mid 20s, waited at the bus stop on Bowthorpe Road, near to the junction with Ivy Court.

The victim was approached from behind by a man and woman and hit on the back of the head before being pushed to the ground.

The female suspect then took the wallet from the victim's handbag which contained a bus ticket and cash.

Both suspects fled the scene along Bowthorpe Road, heading towards Gypsy Lane and the victim was not injured.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed anything suspicious in the area around the time stated.

Witnesses should contact T/Detective Constable Stuart Sansbury at Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/69660/19 or email stuart.sansbury@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.