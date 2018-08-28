Search

Norwich woman hit with community protection warning over threatening notes to neighbour

PUBLISHED: 11:01 27 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 27 January 2019

Police have served a community protection warning on a Norwich woman who allegedly wrote threatening notes and repeatedly swore at one of her neighbours.

Norwich Police tweeted: “Norwich North SNT have been busy making your neighbourhood a nicer place to live by issuing a community protection warning to a lady in her 40s in the area today following anti-social behaviour towards neighbours.”

Police confirmed the warning has been served on a woman who lives in Bentley Way, Catton Grove, after alleged swearing and leaving threatening notes to a neighbour.

Valid for six months, the conditions of the warning mean the woman must not be drunk in a public place or have an opened container of alcohol while within the city’s outer ring road.

She must also not shout or swear at anyone from her windows or balcony. And she must not put any notes or letters through her neighbour’s doors or leave them on vehicles.

If the protection warning is breached, then police could consider issing a community protection notice. A community protection notice can be issued against somebody who persistently shows antisocial behaviour.

Failure to comply with them can lead to fixed penalty notices or conviction through the courts.

Yesterday also saw police arrest a man in his 50s arrested over a “neighbourhood dispute”.

It happened at about 10pm in Bowers Avenue in Mile Cross. The man was due to be interviewed today.

