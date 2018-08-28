Search

Woman denies receiving fraudulent money from company run by her husband

PUBLISHED: 08:12 25 October 2018 | UPDATED: 08:12 25 October 2018

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A woman has pleaded not guilty to receiving fraudulent money from a company run by her husband, Norwich Magistrates Court has heard.

Catherine Millar, 38, of Three Mile Lane, Norwich, is accused of receiving income from the fraudulent trading of JGM Construction Services Ltd between November 9, 2017 and January 24 this year.

The court heard on Wednesday (October 24) that the prosecution alleges the company requested a payment in excess of £18,000 to be lodged into Ms Millar’s personal bank account, and that the money was the product of fraudulent trading.

The director of JGM is the defendant’s husband, John Millar, who is accused of breach of consumer protection rights and fraudulent trading, the court was told. His case is already before Norwich Crown Court.

Ms Millar’s case was sent forward to the Crown Court and is expected to be joined up with her husband’s.

