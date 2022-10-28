Woman charged with handling stolen goods after police find bike

A 35-year-old woman has been charged with handling stolen goods in Norwich - Credit: PA

A 35-year-old woman has been charged with handling stolen goods after a bike was found by officers in the city.

Police were called to a property in Hop Pole Yard in Norwich city centre, on Thursday (October 27) at about 1pm.

After a search, a stolen bike was recovered and a woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

She was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and later charged.

Jessica O'Neill, 35, of Albany Close, London, has been charged with handling stolen goods and given bail conditions not to enter Norfolk.

She is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on January 9, 2022.