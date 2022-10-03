Woman charged after investigation into spray paint attacks

A woman has been charged with criminal damage after spray paint was found on fences and cars outside homes in Rosebery Road in Great Plumstead - Credit: Google

A woman has been charged with five counts of criminal damage after cars and fences in a Norfolk village were found defaced with spray paint.

The incident happened in Great Plumstead, near Norwich, shortly before 8am on Thursday, September 29.

People living in Roseberry Road woke up to find blue spray paint on cars and fences.

Harriet Coppard, aged 41, was arrested and taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre, where she was questioned and later charged with five counts of criminal damage.

She was released on bail and will appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Thursday, November 17.