Woman charged after investigation into spray paint attacks

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:31 PM October 3, 2022
A woman has been charged with five counts of criminal damage after cars and fences in a Norfolk village were found defaced with spray paint.

The incident happened in Great Plumstead, near Norwich, shortly before 8am on Thursday, September 29.

People living in Roseberry Road woke up to find blue spray paint on cars and fences.

Harriet Coppard, aged 41, was arrested and taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre, where she was questioned and later charged with five counts of criminal damage.

She was released on bail and will appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Thursday, November 17.

