Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Woman charged after crack cocaine discovered in Norwich property

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:56 PM October 13, 2022
A man has been charged in connection with supplying drugs in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Sonia Fox, 39, of Eleanor Road, Norwich, was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

A woman has been charged after a quantity of crack cocaine was discovered in a drug raid. 

It comes after police carried out a search warrant at a property in Penn Grove at 11.20am on Wednesday, October 12.

A 39-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man were arrested and taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The woman was later charged and appeared before Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 13.

She was further remanded in custody to appear in court on Thursday, November 10.

Sonia Fox, 39, of Eleanor Road, Norwich, was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

The 50-year-old man has been released under investigation while enquiries continue. 

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Peter Allen, who lives in Hassett Close 

Council steps in over row between NR3 neighbours

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Animal rights activists stopping farmers' vehicles on their way into Norwich Livestock Market

Farmer to stand trial for confrontation with vegan protestors

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Bake Away is opening a new shop in Hellesdon

New cake shop selling 'old school treats' to open in city suburb

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Annie Reilly has been left in pain after her power was switched off for almost 24 hours

Mum loses freezer full of food after her power is switched off

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon