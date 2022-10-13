Woman charged after crack cocaine discovered in Norwich property

Sonia Fox, 39, of Eleanor Road, Norwich, was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

A woman has been charged after a quantity of crack cocaine was discovered in a drug raid.

It comes after police carried out a search warrant at a property in Penn Grove at 11.20am on Wednesday, October 12.

A 39-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man were arrested and taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The woman was later charged and appeared before Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 13.

She was further remanded in custody to appear in court on Thursday, November 10.

Sonia Fox, 39, of Eleanor Road, Norwich, was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

The 50-year-old man has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.