Woman caught with drugs on way home from illegal rave

A woman caught with ketamine and magic mushrooms on her way home from an illegal rave has been handed 80 hours of unpaid work.

Police stopped a car in Ingham, near Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, on November 1, 2020, and Maxime Hughes, 37, was a passenger in the vehicle.

Her bag was found to contain a quantity of ketamine, magic mushrooms, ecstasy tablets and some cannabis, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Hughes had been returning home from an illegal rave at Ridgewell in Essex, the court heard.

Judge Martyn Levett said that Hughes told the author of the pre-sentence report that she "wanted to go out and get off her face" on the night in question.

He said she had gone to the rave to take drugs and possibly sell some cannabis.

Andrew Oliver, representing Hughes, said she had gone through a relationship break-up at the time.

Hughes, of Pembrey Close, Norwich, previously pleaded guilty to possessing ketamine, MDMA and psilocin and possessing cannabis resin and herbal cannabis with intent to supply.

Judge Levett sentenced Hughes to a two-year community order, with 80 hours of unpaid work.

She was also ordered to complete 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days.