Woman assaults staff member in Norwich restaurant and two police officers

PUBLISHED: 12:13 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:13 05 December 2018

Jive Norwich in Exchange Street Credit: Google Maps

Archant

A woman in her 40s was taken into police custody after assaulting a member of staff at a Mexican restaurant in the city and two police officers.

Officers were called to The Wine Cellar restaurant in Guildhall Hill at approximately 8pm on Tuesday, following reports a woman was drunk and disorderly.

A short time later, officers received another call from Jive Mexican restaurant in Exchange Street that a member of staff had been assaulted.

A witness to the incident in the first floor of Jive restaurant said: “A woman entered the restaurant and sat down on an empty table next to a man and a woman.

“She then took a drink and threw it over the man and when a female member of staff came over to tell her she needed to leave she lunged at her.

“The woman was told she needed to leave again and a male member of staff escorted her out the building whilst another called the police.”

Officers attended the incident and two police officers were assaulted,

A woman, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody and is due to be questioned later today.

Police confirmed there were no serious injuries to those involved.

