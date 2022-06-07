Woman assaulted and thrown to ground at Let's Rock Norwich

Police are appealing for help to find a man after a woman was assaulted at Let's Rock Norwich - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Police would like to speak to a man after a woman was assaulted and thrown to the ground at a festival in Norwich.

The assault took place at Let's Rock Norwich, an event that was held in Earlham Park on Saturday, May 28.

A woman was approached by a stranger sometime between 6.10pm and 6.30pm.

He came out of the crowd, assaulted her, and threw her to the ground.

Police are appealing for help to identify a man they would like to speak to in connection with the assault.

Anyone who recognises the man or witnessed the incident is asked to contact PC Peter Baitey at Earlham police station on 101 quoting investigation number 36/40319/22.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

