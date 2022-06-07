Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
News > Crime

Woman assaulted and thrown to ground at Let's Rock Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:01 PM June 7, 2022
Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Police are appealing for help to find a man after a woman was assaulted at Let's Rock Norwich - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Police would like to speak to a man after a woman was assaulted and thrown to the ground at a festival in Norwich.

The assault took place at Let's Rock Norwich, an event that was held in Earlham Park on Saturday, May 28.

A woman was approached by a stranger sometime between 6.10pm and 6.30pm.

He came out of the crowd, assaulted her, and threw her to the ground.

Police are appealing for help to identify a man they would like to speak to in connection with the assault.

Police would like to speak to a man following an assault of a woman at Let's Rock festival in Norwich

Police would like to speak to a man after a woman was assaulted at Let's Rock Norwich - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Anyone who recognises the man or witnessed the incident is asked to contact PC Peter Baitey at Earlham police station on 101 quoting investigation number 36/40319/22.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

