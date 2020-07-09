Search

Woman arrested after graffiti attacks on Nelson statue

PUBLISHED: 18:13 09 July 2020

The statue of Vice Admiral Lord Horatio Nelson in the grounds of Norwich Cathedral has been fenced off by Norwich City Council contractors while they assess the damage caused by two separate graffiti attacks. Picture: Daniel Moxon

A woman in her late teens has been arrested after a statue was vandalised.

The likeness of Lord Nelson, which stands in the grounds of Norwich Cathedral, was targeted in two graffiti attacks, the first on Saturday evening and the second on Tuesday.

Nelson’s name was covered with a large ‘X’ and the word ‘DOWN’ was daubed upon the plinth, while black spray paint was also applied to the face, chest and back of the statue.

Police confirmed they were investigating the vandalism after it was first reported to them on Monday, July 6.

And officers arrested a woman on suspicion of criminal damage on Thursday, July 9.

She is currently in custody at the Police Investigation Centre in Wymondham.

The arrest comes the day after council contractors fenced off the statue to prevent further damage after concerns were raised that the porous stone may be permanently damaged.

A spokesperson for Norwich City Council said authority has “a duty to look after” the Grade II-listed monument and ordered the fencing to be put in place “as a temporary measure” while specialists assess the damage.

