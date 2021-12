Red Lion Street in Norwich on Saturday, May 16, 2020, a week after coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased. Picture: Sophie Wyllie - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of common assault after a man was hit with a broom stick in the city centre.

Members of the public saw a woman hitting a man with a broom in Red Lion Street.

Officers later arrested a woman at around 10pm.

A team from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team made the arrest while on their regular evening foot patrols.

Whilst on foot patrol this evening, officers from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested a female on suspicion of common assault after she was seen by members of the public to hit a male with a broom stick on Red Lion Street