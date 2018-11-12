18-year-old woman and man arrested in connection with Class A drug supply

Police carried out a warrant at a property in Godric Place, Norwich. Photo: Police Archant

A young woman and a man have been arrested in connection with Class A drug dealing in Norwich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police raided a property at Godric Place, off Bowthorpe Road, at about 3.30pm on November 7.

An 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Police also seized mobile phones and drug paraphernalia during the raid.

Both the woman and the man have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.