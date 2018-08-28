Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

A road rage incident happened on Carrow Road near to the Wherry Road junction. Picture Google. Archant

A car’s wing mirror was damaged during a road rage incident in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police said an argument broke out between the drivers of a silver Citroen Berlingo and a blue Vauxhall Corsa at Carrow Road on Saturday, January 12.

The Berlingo driver was said to be in stationary n traffic, near to the Wherry Road junction, when he became involved in an altercation.

It resulted in the Berlingo’s wing mirror being damaged.

Police said the incident took place at about 12.30pm and that the driver of the Vauxhall Corsa was also a man.

• Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact PC Paul Collins at Bethel Street Police Station on 101.