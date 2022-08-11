'We're fed up' - Till and charity pots stolen in city bakery break-in

Ketts Hill Bakery in Bowthorpe was broken into last night. Pictured: Ketts Hill store manager Julie Hall and co-owner Linda Etheridge - Credit: Archant/Ketts Hill Bakery

Staff at a family-run city bakery arrived at work today to find their store front smashed in and cash nabbed.

A till, charity pots and a chair were stolen from The Bowthorpe Centre site of Ketts Hill Bakery.

A window had also been smashed.

The bakery - which has its original site in Ketts Hill - was broken into between 9pm last night, August 10, and 4am this morning, August 11.

Linda Etheridge, co-owner, said: "My son was in first this morning and saw the smashed window. By the time I got in police were already here.

"They left it in such a mess - they even stole a chair believe it or not."

CCTV footage captured two people smashing the glass on the front door before stealing the till - which was empty - two charity pots and a chair.

The charity pots were for the RSPCA - which was full - and a partially full collection for Great Ormond's Street Hospital.

Mrs Etheridge added: "You're working so hard and then someone does this. It makes you think: 'What for?'

"We've had to replace the till this morning and they are not cheap.

"We opened as normal today - we can't afford to throw all of today's stock away. It was hours of work.

"It's caused so much disruption. We aren't having a good time, we're fed up."

Witnesses can contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 using crime reference number 36/61712/22.

The police confirmed enquiries are ongoing.

Ketts Hill Bakery in the Bowthorpe Centre is open from 8.30am to 4pm Monday to Friday and 8.30am to 3pm on Sunday.

The bakery sells a range of baked goods from bread and doughnuts to pizza and traybakes.