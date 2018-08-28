Search

Wife of Norwich builder on trial for fraudulent trading cleared of money laundering charge

PUBLISHED: 15:06 23 January 2019

John and Catherine Miller leaving Norwich Crown Court. Picture: Archant

John and Catherine Miller leaving Norwich Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Archant

The wife of a Norwich builder, who allegedly left clients out of pocket and with unfinished building work, has been cleared of the single count of money laundering she faced.

Catherine Miller, 38, faced a count of money laundering in which she was jointly charged with her husband John Miller, 42.

It was in relation to allowing a bank account in her name to - between November 9, 2017, and January 24, last year - receive income from the fraudulent trading of JGM Construction Services, knowing or suspecting that this facilitated the retention, use or control of criminal property.

Mrs Miller had denied the offence and after legal submissions Judge Stephen Holt directed the jury at Norwich Crown Court to return a not guilty verdict on Wednesday.

Judge Holt told the jury that after hearing the legal submissions there was not enough evidence against Mrs Miller.

To the jury of eight men and four women, he said: “In my judgement there is not sufficient evidence for the count in relation to Mrs Miller.”

He told the jury that the case against her husband would continue and said the decision involving his wife had not made the case against him any stronger or weaker.

Miller, of Three Mile Lane in Costessey, has denied fraudulent trading and money laundering.

Miller, who is being prosecuted by Norfolk County Council trading standards, specialises in house extensions, but customers have complained about nine of his projects, costing £250,000 in total.

The trial continues.

