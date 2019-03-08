Residents' anger over vandalism and drug use in neighbourhood

Residents have spoken of problems in the area after cars were vandalised in the Silver Street and Silver Road area of Norwich. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes Archant

Residents and business owners in an area of Norwich hit by vandalism have spoken of problems including drugs and a lack of CCTV cameras.

At least 17 cars were vandalised in the NR3 area in the early hours of Tuesday, with damage thought to include slashed tyres and wing mirrors being pulled off.

Vehicles parked on Mousehold Street, Silver Street, Silver Road, Wodehouse Street, Magpie Road and Aylsham Road were affected.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and released on police bail as inquiries continue.

But Silver Road resident Lindsey Skells said: "It's not that bad an area. Drugs are the main thing

"We see people all the time. You see them just hanging around and then someone comes.

"Cameras or CCTV might actually put off the drug people, and the people damaging cars."

The 49-year-old added: "Who will pay the bill for people's cars?

"People are driving to work every day and have no money left until the end of the month - and then they've got two tyres slashed. Are they going to get their money back?"

Another neighbour added: "It is a bit random - it's like they've just done one and then walked off.

"It's worse in the summer because you've got people coming home drunk and you've got a lot of alleyways around Mousehold Avenue because there are no houses there."

Silver Street resident Mark Standley said: "We've had a few issues with some dodgy looking people and some drug dealing going on.

"We reported it to the police and it goes away but a few months later it comes back again."

The owner of the Inn Plaice fish and chip shop on Silver Street, who also asked not be named, said: "I parked my car here one weekend and it was vandalised. Somebody once took a bottle and smashed one of my lights."

The 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with incidents in Silver Street, Mousehold Street and Aylsham Road on Tuesday and was released on police bail.

Anyone who believes their vehicle was damaged, any witnesses, or those with CCTV footage are asked to contact PC Wayne Gardiner, or SC Catherine Charles-Farrow at Norwich Police Station on 101, quoting crime number 36/48905/19. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.