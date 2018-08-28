Video

White ribbon campaign launched to help ‘stamp out’ domestic abuse in Norfolk

Leeway launch their White Ribbon Window campaing. Easton college Floristry students who created one of the ribbons with CEO Mandy Proctor. Isobel Davis, Bronwen Lutz and Lydia Rissmann Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2018

A collection of colourful ribbons are to appear in windows around the city as part of a campaign to raise awareness of domestic abuse and to help victims of this “epidemic”.

The memory of tragic Norwich mother Kerri McAuley who was brutally murdered by her former partner Joe Storey in her own home was very much at the forefront of everyone’s mind as domestic abuse charity Leeway launched this year’s White Ribbon Windows campaign.

The launch, held at the Forum on Wednesday (November 14) was attended by a number of dignitaries, including Norwich’s Lord Mayor Martin Schmierer and Sheriff Ros Brown and Norfolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner Lorne Green.

The event, which came just days after a domestic homicide review into the death of Ms McAuley revealed a catalogue of serious failings by a number of organisations, featured a video from Chloe Smith, Norwich North MP, who said she supported the campaign “in memory of Kerri McAuley”.

Mandy Proctor, chief executive of Leeway, said: “This is such an important project, aiming to raise awareness of domestic abuse by creating a colourful ribbon which represents preventing and eliminating all forms of violence against women in Norfolk.

“The ribbons have been decorated by the local community and include schools, service users, artists, art and craft groups, children, individuals and many more. The ribbons look beautiful showing so much thought and creativity, and I would like to thank you for supporting this campaign.”

Businesses across the city have sponsored a ribbon and will be displaying the thought-provoking art in their windows from November 19 until November 25 which is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Miss Proctor added: “Domestic abuse affects 1 in 3 women in their lifetime, so it is important that we continue to raise awareness and that services are in place to support those experiencing it.”

Nick Little, from Norwich City Council, which was supporting the campaign, said everyone had a part to play in stopping abuse.

He said: “We can’t rely on professionals, charities and local authorities to solve this issue alone. “It requires all of us to tackle this issue together.”

