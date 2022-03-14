No further action to be taken following arrest in Tesco for assault

A man who was arrested following an altercation in a city centre supermarket will have no further action taken against him, Norfolk police has confirmed.

The incident, which occurred between between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on March 3, was reported to have involved a man in his 20s who had pushed another man.

The individual, from the Norwich area, was arrested on suspicion of assault and being drunk and disorderly.

The man was taken to Wymondham police investigation centre to be interviewed by officers.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a man being escorted by two officers away from the shop at around 8.40pm before being put into a police car.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk police confirmed that the man will have no further action taken against him in relation to the allegation of assault.

A penalty notice for disorder was issued to the man for being drunk and disorderly.