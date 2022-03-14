Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

No further action to be taken following arrest in Tesco for assault

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 4:55 PM March 14, 2022
Tesco Express in Westlegate, Norwich

Tesco Express in Westlegate, Norwich - Credit: Google Street View

A man who was arrested following an altercation in a city centre supermarket will have no further action taken against him, Norfolk police has confirmed.

The incident, which occurred between between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on March 3, was reported to have involved a man in his 20s who had pushed another man.

The individual, from the Norwich area, was arrested on suspicion of assault and being drunk and disorderly.

The man was taken to Wymondham police investigation centre to be interviewed by officers.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a man being escorted by two officers away from the shop at around 8.40pm before being put into a police car.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk police confirmed that the man will have no further action taken against him in relation to the allegation of assault.

A penalty notice for disorder was issued to the man for being drunk and disorderly.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Norwich City fans outside the ground before the Barclays Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwic

73-year-old Norwich City fan punched before Chelsea match

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Jeni Bloom, owner, and Lauren Reece, general manager, at Down The Rabbit Hole on Upper King Street

Subscriber Exclusive

Exclusive city bar serving 'theatrical' cocktails and bottomless brunch

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Retreat Vintage in Magdalen Street is to become a bouldering studio in Norwich

City shop to be transformed into bouldering studio

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Ismet Demir has been jailed for three years.

Drug dealer stopped in Norwich with £60,000 of cocaine jailed

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon