West Norwich residents asked what issues they want police to focus on

13 November, 2018 - 17:16
Police in Norwich are asking people what issues they would like officers to focus on in the west of the city. Picture: Ian Burt.

Police in Norwich are asking people what issues they would like officers to focus on in the west of the city.

A post on the Norwich Police Facebook page gives people the chance to choose from:

• Anti-social behaviour around Waldegrave/Bowthorpe

• Drug issues around Godric Place

• Anti-social behaviour around the Larkman area.

To vote, people can visit the Facebook page or go to Twitter. Voting closes on November 16.

On Friday, police in Norwich said the focus of officers in the south of the city would be drug issues around the Eagle park area.

For that vote, people could also choose from anti-social behaviour in Suffolk Square.

• Do you have any issue with crime in your area? Email luke.powell@archant.co.uk

