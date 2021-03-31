News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Police search for Norwich man wanted on recall to prison

Clarissa Place

Published: 6:01 PM March 31, 2021   
Wesley Downing has connections to the Norwich area.

Wesley Downing is wanted by Norfolk Police. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police are on the hunt for a Norwich man who is wanted on recall to prison. 

Wesley Downing is wanted for breaching the terms of his licence. 

The 40-year-old has links in the Norwich and Northampton areas. 

He is described as white, 5ft 2, of medium build, with short brown hair, brown eyes and clean shaven. 

Anyone who may have seen him, or knows of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

