Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Snow

Snow

max temp: 3°C

min temp: -3°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

28 January, 2019 - 10:28
A home was burgled on Waterloo Road while the occupants slept. Picture: Google

A home was burgled on Waterloo Road while the occupants slept. Picture: Google

Archant

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Norwich last week.

It happened sometime between 3am and 5am on Tuesday 22 January at a house in Waterloo Road. The suspect/s gained access through an insecure door at the back of the house while the occupants were asleep upstairs.

A games console and two controllers, computer games and a women’s purse were stolen in the incident.

Officers are keen to hear from anybody with information about the incident or witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious in the area during the times stated above.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Matthew Cornwall at Bethel Street CID on 101. Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

‘The end of an era’ - Reaction to plans to ban diesel and petrol lorry floats from Lord Mayor’s Procession

Lorries are to be banned from Norwich's Lord Mayor's Procession. Picture: Ian Burt

Fitness Superstore to open in Norwich city centre

Fitness Superstore is opening a new showroom in Norwich. Picture Jessica Long.

Fifteen years after church was destroyed by lightning strike, it eyes £7m return home

Images of what the new Soul Church could look like. Pics: Feilden+Mawson.

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

‘The end of an era’ - Reaction to plans to ban diesel and petrol lorry floats from Lord Mayor’s Procession

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fitness Superstore to open in Norwich city centre

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fifteen years after church was destroyed by lightning strike, it eyes £7m return home

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich’s online fashion retailer Miss Shoes tumbles into administration

Monica and Martin Lott of Miss Shoes and Fuel Your Own Fashion at their Hellesdon warehouse base.; Photo by Simon Finlay

M&S looking to purchase Ocado and create £1bn food delivery service

The Marks and Spencers store on Rampant Horse Street in Norwich.

Would you like City to rival Baggies for loan signing of Murphy?

Former Canaries winger Jacob Murphy is being linked with West Brom Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Farkeball, intensity, naivety and big sheets of paper – six things learned from City’s battle with the Blades

Emi Buendia, left, congratulates Onel Hernandez on his opener against Sheffield United Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists