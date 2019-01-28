Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

A home was burgled on Waterloo Road while the occupants slept. Picture: Google Archant

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Norwich last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It happened sometime between 3am and 5am on Tuesday 22 January at a house in Waterloo Road. The suspect/s gained access through an insecure door at the back of the house while the occupants were asleep upstairs.

A games console and two controllers, computer games and a women’s purse were stolen in the incident.

Officers are keen to hear from anybody with information about the incident or witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious in the area during the times stated above.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Matthew Cornwall at Bethel Street CID on 101. Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.