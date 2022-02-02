Park users fear dog attacks as concerns raised over signs being ignored
Fears have been expressed that it is only a matter of time before a child is bitten by a dog in a city park.
Dog lovers in Waterloo Park have had to be alert with their four-legged companions after recent reports of large dogs trying to attack while animals are off their leads.
The city council has put up various signs instructing owners to keep their dogs on leads but city folk have raised concerns that some owners are ignoring the rules.
Joy Quantrell, 63, was attacked by a boisterous Labrador at the park four years ago which left her floored and with a bite mark on her leg.
The disabled park user has osteoarthritis and was left shaken by the incident but is refusing to stop visiting her favourite green space.
She said: "People do not pay attention to the signs which spoils it for everyone else.
"I was scared of dogs for quite a while and became very panicked when they came near me after the attack."
Tracie Jermany, 59, was out walking her son's dog at the park which she was keeping close by on a lead.
She said: "There are certainly people walking around with young children and elderly dogs so I can understand why people would be worried."
Dog walker Barry Daroy, 77, was also visiting the park with his wife Carole, 74.
He said: "It's down to how the person trains the dog. It's like everything else. One badly behaved dog can spoil it for everyone else."
A 31-year-old woman, who did not wish to be named, said an owner threatened to kick her dog in the park last year after the two pooches had been playing boisterously together. The other owner's dog had run over as it was not on the lead.
A spokeswoman for Norwich City Council said: "The city’s parks are for everybody’s enjoyment and there is a need for everyone who uses them to be considerate of others.
"We have not received any recent reports about this issue, but would encourage anyone who does experience any problems like those described to contact us using our online form."
This can be found at www.norwich.gov.uk/report