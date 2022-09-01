Video
WATCH: Moment Norwich drug dealer is arrested
- Credit: Suffolk Police
A man responsible for dealing drugs in Norwich was caught by police after a Suffolk traffic stop.
Jamie Marchant, 35 and of no fixed address, was pulled over by police in the Copdock area at about 11.30am on May 30.
Footage recorded by Suffolk Constabulary during the incident shows Marchant quipping: "Do I look like someone who's on drugs?" having been pulled over.
Noting that Marchant looked nervous, the officer asked if there was anything in the car which shouldn't be.
After some prompting Marchant admitted there was both cocaine and cannabis in the car.
In the footwell, police found a bag with cocaine worth £35,000 and cannabis worth £4,000.
Marchant was then arrested for possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession with intent to supply cannabis and motoring offences including driving with no licence and driving with no insurance.
Investigations later found he was responsible for drug dealing activity in the Norwich area.
He was later jailed on August 24 for five years and four months after pleading guilty at Ipswich Crown Court.