Walkers baffled after fly-tipped washing machine is coned off

Francis Redwood

Published: 1:45 PM June 20, 2022
A washing machines dumped just off the NDR has now got cones surrounding it.

People using a tranquil country lane have been left bewildered after a washing machine which appeared to have "fallen from the sky" has been coned off.

The white good was abandoned in Bullock Hill in May - just off the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) - in Horsham St Faith.

Now, instead of just being taken away, three orange cones have been put around the washing machine located in the drainage lagoon.

Oliver Mellors, who lives in Sprowston, suggested that officials might be better off taking the item away as opposed to putting cones around it - adding the gate to the field needs locking as well.

He said: "Various councils have been made aware and they've now coned off the washing machine.

"I assume this is to stop anybody inadvertently walking into it after walking 220 metres into a restricted area and down into a water drainage ditch."

Susan Holland, Liberal Democrat district councillor for Horsham St Faith, said: "I know the parish council are aware of it and believe they reported it to Norfolk County Council.

"I have no idea why there are cones around it to be honest.

"I work on the principal that whoever did it must have a good reason for doing it.

"Maybe they consider it a hazard or it's to make it visible for whoever has the task of clearing it."

Just down the way is the Norwich North Recycling Centre, located in Morse Road, in Horsham St Faith. 

Jim Grave, clerk for Horsham and Newton St Faiths Parish Council, said: "It's rather silly that cones are around it.

"It's not like someone is going to come into contact with it.

"As far as I'm concerned I've done what was needed and reported it to the land owner.

"We're lucky that we very rarely have any issues with fly-tipping here."

Norfolk County Council said it was not responsible for putting the cones around the washing machine.

Broadland District Council said officers visited the drainage lagoon which is the responsibility of the county council.

It has made the authority aware and asked for the item to be removed.

