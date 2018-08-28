Norfolk police sergeant welcomes jail sentences for two drink drivers

A Norfolk police chief has welcomed jail sentences given to drink drivers but has spoken of his frustration that the message “still isn’t getting through” to people.

Michael Foley, 28, was sentenced to a total of 34 weeks in prison, after being caught almost five times the drink drive limit on North Walsham Road just hours into the start of Norfolk and Suffolk Police’s annual festive crackdown.

After being caught, on December 1, Foley, of Bayes Court, North Walsham, was found to have 169 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

He is the second motorist to have been jailed following the start of the annual campaign after Martin Bolton was jailed for 18 weeks after being caught more than five times the limit after nearly careering into a pedestrian in Lowestoft.

Sergeant Chris Harris, from Norfolk and Suffolk’s Roads and Armed Policing Team, who tweeted his shock about both incidents, has welcomed the sentences.

He said: “When you’re five times the limit the chances of being involved in a road traffic collision is incredibly high.

“On the one hand I’m thankful that we as a force were able to catch the driver before they hurt anyone else or anyone else.”

But he was disappointed this was still happening.

Sgt Harris said drink and drug drivers were clamped down on all over the year, although there was a specific emphasis at Christmas.

He said: “I remember it was on the first day of the campaign.

“Essentially the message still isn’t getting through to some people.”

Shy Harris welcomed the custodial sentence given to Foley and Martin Bolton - another drink driver caught excessively over the limit - during the campaign.

He said: “It’s good to see you the courts recognising the seriousness of it because we know that drink and drug driving means you are more likely to result in a serious or fatal collision.”

Foley, who appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on December 5, was also disqualified from driving for 48 months.

Bolton, 59, of north Denes, Lowestoft, who was told he “could have killed someone”, was banned for 36 months and nine weeks after appearing in court following his arrest on December 2.