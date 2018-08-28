Search

Warrant issued for arrest of sex offender who fails to attend court in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:44 30 January 2019

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a convicted sex offender after he failed to appear in court.

Michael Ball, 47, of no fixed abode, had been due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday (January 30) to face three charges of failing to comply with notification requirements of the sex offenders register.

The charges state that Ball, being a relevant offender, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the notification requirements on June 27 last year, July 25 last year and August 8 last year.

Ball had pleaded guilty to all three charges and the case had been adjourned from December 11 last year for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

But Ball failed to appear before the court on Wednesday (January 30).

Annette Hall, representing Ball, said she was sure there would be a good reason for his absence but had not heard from him.

A warrant was issued for Ball’s arrest.

