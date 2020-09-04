Search

Warning to shoppers after ‘purse dippers’ jailed

PUBLISHED: 17:34 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:34 04 September 2020

Shoppers have been warned to be alert against pickpockets after two women were jailed in Norwich. Picture: Archant Library



Shoppers in Norwich are urged to be aware of tactics used by purse dippers following the sentencing of two offenders.

Two women were given prison sentences last week after admitting carrying out a number of thefts in the city, targeting the elderly.

Ivanka Ivanova, 39, was sentenced to 32 weeks imprisonment while he co-defendant, Minka Yankieva, 47, was given a 16-week sentence.

Inspector Jon Chapman, from the Norwich East team, said: “Suspects will often work in teams where one person will distract the victim while the other steals the purse. Other tactics include bumping into or brushing up closely to the victim, giving them the opportunity to slip their hand into an open bag or handbag.

“While this isn’t a big problem in Norwich, we would ask shoppers to be mindful of this activity, keeping a close eye on your property and in a closed bag wherever possible.”

Ivanova and Yankieva, both of no fixed address, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court for sentencing on Thursday, August 27 after pleading guilty to thefts at an earlier hearing.

Ivanova admitted six thefts while Yankieva pleaded guilty to two thefts, all committed between May and July in Norwich.

