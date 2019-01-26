Warning over phone scam claiming ‘internet has been compromised’

Norfolk County Council Trading Standards are warning the public to be wary after reports of a phone scam. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire. Archant

A warning has been issued over a phone scam which claims that internet connections have been compromised.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk County Council Trading Standards issued the scam alert after it received reports of cold calls delivering a recorded message claiming your “internet has been compromised” and that they will “suspend your broadband within 24 hours”.

The call then gives the option to press a button and speak to a technician.

The council has warned that these calls are not genuine and are used to seek “remote access to computers, gather personal, account or financial details or attempt to take payments”.

Anyone who has receives a similar call should not press any keys, hang up and report it via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 03454 040506.