Weather warning as forecasters say Norfolk could be lashed by 70mph winds

PUBLISHED: 11:39 26 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 26 January 2019

Forecasters have warned coastal parts of Norfolk could be in for gusts of up to 70mph. Pic: Mark Bullimore.

Archant Norfolk 2015

The Norfolk coast could be hit by winds of close to 70mph, with forecasters issuing a warning there could be disruption to transport and power cuts.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind between 8am and 9pm on Sunday, January 27, with Norfolk one of the areas included in the alert.

They say a spell of very strong northerly to northwesterly winds is expected, which could bring delays to transport and power cuts.

The winds are expected to develop on Sunday morning across the northeast of the country, moving south into Eastern England during the afternoon.

They Met Office said some coastal routes and sea fronts could be affected by spray and that “large waves are expected along some shorelines”.

Dan Holley, forecaster with University of East Anglia-based Weatherquest tweeted that people should expect gusts of 45-55mph quite widely, but that there was a chance they could get close to 70mph along the north Norfolk coast.

He said the strong northwesterly winds would result in a marked windchill, with peak winds in the eastern region in the afternoon or early evening.

He added that some of the rain could also turn “a little sleety” in places.

The Met Office’s yellow warning also applies to Suffolk.

