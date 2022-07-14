Warning issued over litter starting fires amid scorching temperatures

A warning has been issued by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service regarding blazes in the city. - Credit: Jon Watson / Norfolk County Council

Litter louts ditching their trash in open spaces may have an even more devastating effect than usual given the warm weather.

A warning has been issued to city folk after the number of fires reported in open spaces soared during the hot weather.

It comes as Norfolk Fire Service tackled 54 blazes over just two days earlier in the week.

Tony White, head of prevention at Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Sadly some fires are started deliberately." - Credit: Jon Watson

The warm temperatures have caused a rare amber weather warning, issued by the Met Office, for extreme heat at the end of the week.

Tony White, head of prevention at Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Fires can be caused accidently be something as simple as throwing a cigarette from a car window or leaving a glass bottle on the ground.

"So please dispose of your littler responsibly.

"Sadly some fires are started deliberately and this puts not only firefighters lives at risk but also the lives of everyone in the local community.

Tony White, head of prevention at Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

"Everyone is asked to be alert for anyone starting a fire deliberately.

"Any suspicious behaviour should be reported to the police immediately.

"If you are holidaying or relaxing anywhere in Norfolk whether camping, caravanning, or enjoying the countryside you need to think about your fire safety and the safety of your family.

"Please enjoy Norfolk safely."

A make shift fire in Bowthorpe, started with broken bottles. - Credit: Jon Watson

The fire service tweeted on Monday urging people not to light barbecues, bonfires, and campfires on dry grass or in woodlands as the hot and dry weather means the risk of large fires is "extremely high".

Jon Watson, who lives in Bowthorpe has seen a number of fires set up in grassy areas across his neighbourhood over the last few days.

The 36-year-old, who is a part of the Bowthorpe Neighbourhood Watch, added: "It's disappointing that despite the current weather conditions, and the continued warnings and advice being issued, people are still having fires in inappropriate places.

Jon Watson of the Bowthorpe Neighbourhood Watch - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

"I've previously seen large fires develop from something that starts as a small campfire.

"With the ground being so dry it can spread very quickly - putting wildlife, lives and property at major risk.

"I'd urge people that during this weather please adhere to the advice being issued."