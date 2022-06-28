Final warning for officer following clash between two women and cops

Exclusive

An investigation has been completed following a clash between police and two women in Dereham Road - Credit: Contributed

An officer who appeared to kick out at a young woman in a city fracas has received his final warning following a police investigation.

Norfolk Police's Professional Standards Department has been looking into the conduct of an officer following a clash outside the City of Spice Indian restaurant in Dereham Road last September.

A video was widely circulated on social media in which two separate officers were seen restraining a woman close to the junction with Grape's Hill as her friend tried to intervene.

The footage then appeared to show the officer in question launching a waist-high kick at the friend as she tried to intervene with the arrest.

The incident saw a police officer kick out at a woman as she obstructed the arrest of her friend - Credit: Contributed

Norfolk Police had voluntarily referred the investigation to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.

But a spokesman for the IOPC said: "We assessed the Norfolk Police referral and decided it was suitable for the force to investigate the matter."

Norfolk Police's investigation has now been completed considering whether the officer used excessive force.

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said: “Following an investigation, conducted by our Professional Standards department, the officer in question received a final written warning for misconduct.”

The police did not comment on whether there had been previous disciplinary issues involving the officer.

Denise Carlo, city councillor for the Nelson ward (Green), said: "It is a great concern that the police officer has been given a final written warning for misconduct.

"To have kicked a young woman of slight build to the ground when his two police colleagues were dealing with her was unacceptable.

"The footage of the officer kicking the girl only came to public attention because someone had filmed the incident on video and posted it on social media.

Denise Carlo. Photo: Dan Grimmer - Credit: Archant

"I am just a bit horrified by it all."

A spokeswoman for the police and crime commissioner for Norfolk, Giles Orpen-Smellie, said: "This was a police-led investigation and is not something that the PCC would be involved with, so it would not be appropriate for us to offer comment."

Police forces are encouraged to voluntarily refer incidents to the IOPC when conduct of officers involved can be called into disrepute.