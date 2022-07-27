Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Officers arrest wanted person in city centre

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:14 PM July 27, 2022
A wanted person has been arrested in Norwich city centre.

Officers from Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team were patrolling the city when they spotted the wanted person in St Andrews Street on Wednesday (July 27).

Police arrested the person and confirmed they are now in custody.

In a tweet, Norwich police said: "They have been arrested and are now enjoying the delights of custody."

