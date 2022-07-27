Officers arrest wanted person in city centre

A wanted person has been arrested in St Andrews Street, Norwich - Credit: Archant PA Archive/PA Images

A wanted person has been arrested in Norwich city centre.

Officers from Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team were patrolling the city when they spotted the wanted person in St Andrews Street on Wednesday (July 27).

Officers from #NESNT have been further patrolling Norwich city centre on this fine day and spotted a wanted person on St. Andrews Street. They have been arrested and are now enjoying the delights of custody #PC303 #communitypolicing #Norwich #Summer2022 pic.twitter.com/qfqlnFCj7Z — Norwich Police (@NorwichPoliceUK) July 27, 2022

Police arrested the person and confirmed they are now in custody.

In a tweet, Norwich police said: "They have been arrested and are now enjoying the delights of custody."