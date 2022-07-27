Officers arrest wanted person in city centre
Published: 4:14 PM July 27, 2022
- Credit: Archant PA Archive/PA Images
A wanted person has been arrested in Norwich city centre.
Officers from Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team were patrolling the city when they spotted the wanted person in St Andrews Street on Wednesday (July 27).
Police arrested the person and confirmed they are now in custody.
In a tweet, Norwich police said: "They have been arrested and are now enjoying the delights of custody."