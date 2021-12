Joe Brown, 31, was arrested on Tuesday, November 30, in Norwich and returned to prison. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

A wanted man has been returned to prison after a three week police hunt.

Norfolk Constabulary confirmed that a man wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence has been detained.

Joe Brown, 31, was arrested on Tuesday, November 30, in Norwich.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.