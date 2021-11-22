News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Police arrest wanted man in Norwich

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:16 AM November 22, 2021
Multiple cars were set on fire during an arson attack at a dealership in Norwich.  

Ali Elfellahi was arrested by police on November 20. - Credit: Archant

A wanted man has been arrested in Norwich.

Ali Elfellahi, aged 46 and of Netherwood Green, was wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.

Police arrested him on Saturday, November 20, and has since been returned to prison.

In a tweet, Norfolk Police said they would like to thank the public for their help with this appeal.

