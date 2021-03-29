News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Police arrest wanted man in Norwich after month

Simon Parkin

Published: 10:17 AM March 29, 2021   
Robin Oakes, 58, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.

Robin Oakes, 58, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A man wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license has been arrested in Norwich following a month-long search. 

Robin Oakes was arrested by police at an address in the city on Sunday night.

The 58-year-old is set to be returned to prison in due course.

Police had issued an appeal for information of the whereabouts of Oakes, who has links to the Norwich and Great Yarmouth area, at the start of this month. 

A spokesman thanked the public for sharing information about the appeal.
 

