Police arrest wanted man in city after almost month-long hunt

A man wanted by police for failing to return while on day release from a Suffolk prison has been arrested in Norwich - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

A man wanted by police has been arrested in Norwich after almost a month-long hunt.

Robert Francis, 54, was on day release from Hollesley Bay Prison in Suffolk on Tuesday, May 24, when he went missing.

He failed to return to a designated meeting point in Norwich and an appeal to trace the man was launched the following day.

After 25 days on the run, he was arrested by officers in Norwich on Friday, June 17.

Following the arrest, Francis will be returned to the prison system.








