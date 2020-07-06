Have you seen this man? Search for 34 year old in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 16:32 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:32 06 July 2020
Archant
Police are searching for a wanted man who is believed to be in the Norwich area.
Matthew Oarton, 34, from Ipswich, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.
He is described as white, 5ft 10 inches tall, of medium build and has short dark brown hair.
Anyone who may know of Oarton’s whereabouts, or has information are asked to call Norfolk Police on 101.
