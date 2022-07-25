Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Police searching for man last seen in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:20 PM July 25, 2022
Brian McAdie

Brian McAdie is wanted by police - Credit: Suffolk Police

A man wanted by police was last seen in Norwich.

Brian McAdie, 38, is wanted for breaching the terms of his post-sentence supervision conditions.

He comes from Lakenheath and has links to Suffolk but could have gone further.

He also has links to Norfolk and was last seen in Norwich.

McAdie, who has a Scottish accent, is described as a white man, 6ft 1in, of slim build, with blue eyes and short dark hair.

Police are asking for anyone who believes they have seen him or have information about his whereabouts to contact Suffolk Police on 101.

Norwich Live News
Norfolk Live News
Norwich News
Norfolk
Lakenheath News

Don't Miss

Road closures and temporary traffic lights will be in place at Heartsease Lane and Rider Haggard Road in Norwich from August

Disruption expected as roadworks begin on busy city road next month

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Police attending the scene of an overturned van westbound on the A47 just after the Postwick exit. P

Norwich Live News

Man charged with dangerous driving following A47 crash

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Jack Metcalf was born three months early in Turkey

Norwich Live News

Parents struggling to get premature baby home appeal to city MP for help

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The driver carjacked in Bull Close Road worked at Five Star Taxis. Photo: Archant

City taxi firm ordered to pay £32k for 'unfair dismissal'

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon