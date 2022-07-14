Wanted Norwich man arrested after handing himself in

A Norwich man handed himself in at Bethel Street Police Station - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A Norwich man in his 30s who was wanted on recall to prison has been arrested after handing himself in.

Dean Fallaize, 31, of Lanchester Court, was wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

He handed himself in at Bethel Street Police Station in Norwich on Thursday, July 14, and has since been returned to prison.

Officers have thanked the public for their help with this appeal.