Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Wanted Norwich man arrested after handing himself in

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:55 PM July 14, 2022
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

A Norwich man handed himself in at Bethel Street Police Station - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A Norwich man in his 30s who was wanted on recall to prison has been arrested after handing himself in.

Dean Fallaize, 31, of Lanchester Court, was wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

He handed himself in at Bethel Street Police Station in Norwich on Thursday, July 14, and has since been returned to prison.

Officers have thanked the public for their help with this appeal.

Norwich Live News
Norfolk Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Patisserie Valerie in Davey Place, Norwich

Patisserie Valerie announces closure of Norwich café

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Runners taking part in the 10k Run Norwich event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Run Norwich

Run Norwich 'monitoring situation' ahead of weekend race

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The Feed opened its new social supermarket to help people deal with the rising cost of living crisis.

Supermarket offering low price and free groceries opens in city

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
There are hay bales for groups to sit on at Oakland Outdoors. 

Food and Drink

Street food and live music Saturdays back for summer at farm near Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon